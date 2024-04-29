Powell racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Powell provided Los Angeles with a spark off the bench while leading all bench players in Sunday's contest in threes made and scoring in a double-digit performance in Game 4. Powell has connected on at least three threes with 10 or more points in two postseason games thus far, something that will be valuable the rest of the series for the Clippers if he is able to replicate the performance he put forth in Game 4.