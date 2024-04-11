Powell wasn't on the floor for pre-game introductions during Wednesday's game against the Suns, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Powell was surprisingly not a part of the shorthanded Clippers starting lineup, and now may be trending toward not playing at all. He wasn't dealing with an injury beforehand but with the Clippers locked into their playoff seed, Powell could be getting the night off.
