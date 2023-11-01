Powell (foot) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell was previously carrying a questionable tag. With James Harden arriving to the Clippers shortly, it's likely that Powell will have less usage going forward.
