Powell registered 17 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to the Kings.

Powell played in the backcourt while Paul George slid over to cover for Kawhi Leonard (knee).. Powell's sixth-man role has been an essential part of the team's offensive scheme, and Tuesday marked his first appearance with the first unit the season. Powell has hit double-digit scoring totals in every game since a recent three-game absence.