Powell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell will shift back to the second unit Wednesday with Eric Gordon (hip) back from a one-game leave. in his last 10 appearances, Powell has averaged 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 25.9 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Puts up 13 points in return•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will return Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Might return Monday•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Out Monday, returning on road trip•