Powell registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 31 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

His 20 points Sunday ties a season-high and was the second most on the team behind Paul George (26 points). Powell played just 11 minutes against the Mavericks on Friday, but played 31 minutes in Sunday's game and he's often been the first man off the bench for the Clippers this season.