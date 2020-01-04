Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Could play Sunday
Beverley (wrist) "may play" in Sunday's tilt with Memphis according to coach Doc Rivers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Beverley's condition appears to be improving as he hasn't yet been ruled out Sunday's game. After Saturday, the veteran point guard will have missed three-straight games due to a right wrist sprain that he initially suffered last Saturday against Utah.
