Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Heats up from distance
Beverley supplied 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.
Beverley bounced back from a four-game slump to put together one of the well-rounded lines that he's made more common during the latter portion of the campaign. The veteran had scored in single digits in each of the aforementioned four contests, but he vaulted to his best scoring total of February by equaling a season high with five made three-pointers. Beverley's shot can certainly be hard to trust at times, but his work in both rebounds (4.8) and assists (3.6) has been much steadier, especially when he's logged starter's minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Solid night in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Offensive contributions continue in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Another double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears triple-double Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.