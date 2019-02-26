Beverley supplied 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Beverley bounced back from a four-game slump to put together one of the well-rounded lines that he's made more common during the latter portion of the campaign. The veteran had scored in single digits in each of the aforementioned four contests, but he vaulted to his best scoring total of February by equaling a season high with five made three-pointers. Beverley's shot can certainly be hard to trust at times, but his work in both rebounds (4.8) and assists (3.6) has been much steadier, especially when he's logged starter's minutes.