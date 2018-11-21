Beverley contributed six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 loss to the Wizards.

Beverley joined the reserve unit with Danilo Gallinari (illness) back in the lineup and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Avery Bradley holding down the starting backcourt spots. Beverley has seen considerably less minutes over these last two games (40 minutes combined compared to over 26 minutes per game prior) since Bradley returned from a six-game absence with an ankle injury. However, Beverley's ability to defend the point of attack and provide playmaking and three-point shooting will likely continue to earn him decent minutes going forward.