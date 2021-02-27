Beverley tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes Friday in the Clippers' 119-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Beverley was back in double figures in the scoring column after turning in three games in a row with exactly five points, and he supplemented his offensive production with nice numbers on the defensive end. With a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George typically dominating the usage for the Clippers, Beverley's scoring production will likely remain inconsistent, but he typically pitches in enough across the board to keep himself a viable option in 12- or 14-team leagues. He could be viewed as a must-roster player in 12-team formats if he were able to seize a 30-plus-minute role, but Beverley is averaging only 21.0 minutes in his nine games since returning earlier this month from a knee injury.