Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores nine points in return
Beverley (knee) recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one blocks in just 22 minutes during Monday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.
Beverley returned from a five-game absence, playing limited minutes in a blow-out loss. The fact he was playing at all is a good sign for owners, and the low minutes may have been due in part to the nature of the scoreline as well as a minutes restriction. He looked healthy when he was on the floor, and should be fine to roll out in your lineups for the Clippers next game against the Hawks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will return Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Plans return for Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday vs. Hornets•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Works out before practice•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.