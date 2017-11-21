Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores nine points in return

Beverley (knee) recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one blocks in just 22 minutes during Monday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.

Beverley returned from a five-game absence, playing limited minutes in a blow-out loss. The fact he was playing at all is a good sign for owners, and the low minutes may have been due in part to the nature of the scoreline as well as a minutes restriction. He looked healthy when he was on the floor, and should be fine to roll out in your lineups for the Clippers next game against the Hawks on Wednesday.