Beverley has been given a one-game suspsension to start the 2021-22 NBA season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beverley's suspension is the result of him pushing Chris Paul down from behind at the end of their Game 6, series-ending loss to the Suns. A suspension was expected given the unnecessary nature of the push, so only missing one game is likely the best case result for the veteran point guard.