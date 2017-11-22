Clippers' Patrick Beverley: To miss extended time with knee injury

Beverley continues to deal with a right knee injury and is out indefinitely, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley had missed five straight games because of the knee injury, but returned to action Monday against the Knicks, playing 22 minutes and posting nine points, six rebounds and two assists. It appears he may have come back too soon and with some discomfort still lingering, the Clippers are going to shut him down for awhile in order to let it heal completely. With Milos Teodosic (foot) still out as well, the Clippers will likely turn back to Sindarius Thornwell in the backcourt alongside Austin Rivers. Thornwell has already picked up five starts this season in relief, averaging 8.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.5 minutes. The Clippers haven't provided any sort of timetable for Beverley, but it sounds like this absence could potentially last well into December.