Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Logs three minutes
Patterson scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in three minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Thunder.
Patterson has seen no more than eight minutes in six straight showings dating back to Jan. 30. It's rare that he cracks the rotation at all, let alone makes an impact. As such, Patterson can be left on waiver wires.
More News
