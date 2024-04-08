George totaled 39 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 44 minutes during Sunday's 120-118 victory over Cleveland.
George scored 23 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to help the Clippers rally from a 26-point deficit Sunday. He was also responsible for hitting the go-ahead jumper with seven seconds to play. Despite Kawhi Leonard missing the last four games due to right knee inflammation, George and the Clippers have gone 3-1 over that span and remain in fourth place in the Western Conference. Since March 1, George is averaging 24.4 points on 51.1 percent shooting (including 45.4 percent from three), 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.
