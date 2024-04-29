George recorded 33 points (11-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals across 43 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

George led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while ending with a team-high-tying point total and leading all Clippers players in assists and steals to help Los Angeles get a much-needed win to even the series with Dallas entering Game 5. George's point and assist totals are his highest of the series thus far, tallying at least 20 points in three straight games. George and James Harden will need to continue to lead the Clippers as they attempt to take a series lead in Game 5 in Los Angeles.