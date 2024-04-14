George (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
George wasn't listed on any of the Clippers' injury reports but has been ruled out a few minutes after not being included in the starting lineup. He'll turn his sights on preparing for Game 1 of the opening-round series against Dallas next weekend.
