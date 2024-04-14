George has not been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale, but he is not in the starting lineup, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
The Clippers are starting Xavier Moon, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, PJ Tucker and Mason Plumlee, so George may just be available as an emergency option. If he does not play, the star wing will finish the regular season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.3 triples across 33.8 minutes per game.
