George registered 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

George had a strong performance from deep in Sunday's Game 1 victory, connecting on a quartet of threes while ending second on the team in scoring and as one of three Clippers with 20 or more points in a winning effort. George, who also hauled in a half-dozen rebounds, concluded the regular season by scoring at least 20 points in six of his final 10 outings. George and teammate James Harden will continue to be key players to lead the Clippers in the opening round series against the Mavericks.