George finished Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns with 34 points (10-26 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, George led the way as the Clippers closed out Utah in Round 2, but they now find themselves in an 0-1 hole against the well-rested Suns. While it wasn't George's most efficient afternoon from the field, he drained seven three-pointers and chipped in five assists and some defensive contributions to round out a solid fantasy line. George has now tallied at last 31 points in four of his last five contests.