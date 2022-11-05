George notched 35 points (12-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 113-106 victory over San Antonio.

George endured a struggling start to the season, but he has been turning things around of late and has now scored at least 28 points in each of his last three appearances, including two games in which he scored over 30 points. The fact that he's registered at least 10 shots made in each of those games suggests he is now taking the role and importance fantasy managers expected when they drafted him in the early rounds. He's averaging 24.4 points while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three-point range over his last five contests.