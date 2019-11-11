George (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against Toronto.

There have been rumblings that George could make his Clippers debut as early as Monday night, and while there's still an outside chances that could happen, it looks as though he may wait until later in the week. George went through a full practice Saturday, but coach Doc Rivers said at the time that he doubted the All-Star wing would play Monday. Regardless, George is moving in the right direction and is expected to debut within the next few games. Following Monday's contest, the Clippers head into a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set against Houston and New Orleans.