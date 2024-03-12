George (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
George is at risk of missing a second consecutive game due to left knee soreness, which also sidelined him for two contests following the All-Star break. His status will need to be monitored, as Los Angeles could opt to exercise an abundance of caution with the star wing.
