George provided 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 105-92 win over the Suns.

George was the catalyst who helped the Clippers generate a 31-point lead over the Suns after one quarter, and although the Suns attempted a late rally, George stayed on the court for most of the game to seal the win. The Clippers' offensive engine was impressive considering absences from Kawhi Leonard (knee) and James Harden (foot), especially against All-Star talents like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The team travels home to face the Suns again in a back-to-back, and George should be heavily involved if Leonard and Harden remain out.