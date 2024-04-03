George chipped in 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to the Kings.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) did not travel with the team, placing pressure on George to put up a big number. Unfortunately for the Clippers, George did not generate his best effort. Leonard's absence forced George to play more inside, and although he has extensive experience as an interior presence, the team is more accustomed to letting Leonard take control at the wing and giving George more off-the-ball opportunities at the two spot. George has notably struggled without Leonard this season, and the Clippers will need to be fully healthy to keep their fourth-place spot in the West.