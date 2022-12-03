George (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George has been sidelined since mid-November due to a right hamstring strain. There was optimism for the Clippers' matchup with the Kings after he went through a full practice Friday, but the team will ultimately err on the side of caution. With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Norman Powell (groin) also sidelined, Los Angeles will be thin on the wing. As a result, the likes of Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington and Marcus Morris all figure to continue seeing increased workloads.