George is out for Friday's contest against the Warriors due to a left hamstring strain, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

It's reportedly the same injury that has been nagging George over the past week, as the forward had to sit out last Saturday's matchup against Memphis before ultimately returning Sunday to face New York. The Clippers are likely flirting with caution with their star forward and don't want to risk anything playing the league's second-worst team in Golden State. With George officially inactive Friday, Landry Shamet and Lou Williams will presumably see increased minutes.