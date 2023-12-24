George ended Saturday's 145-108 loss to the Celtics with a team-high 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

The Clippers were down 17 points at halftime and never mounted any kind of real push for a comeback, and as a result George's afternoon was done with about a minute left in the third quarter. He still produced more than 20 points for the fourth straight game and the eighth time in nine December contests, and the 33-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 boards, 3.9 assists, 3.4 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks on the month.