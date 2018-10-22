Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 victory over the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander played 25 minutes off the Clippers bench, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Despite the bench role, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be arguably the most impressive of the Clippers guards, barring perhaps Lou Williams. His minutes could increase as the season progresses and although not a flashy fantasy option, certainly has some deep league value at this stage, with standard leagues on the horizon.