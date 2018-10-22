Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another solid outing Sunday
Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 victory over the Rockets.
Gilgeous-Alexander played 25 minutes off the Clippers bench, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Despite the bench role, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be arguably the most impressive of the Clippers guards, barring perhaps Lou Williams. His minutes could increase as the season progresses and although not a flashy fantasy option, certainly has some deep league value at this stage, with standard leagues on the horizon.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 11 points in NBA debut•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Earns rotation spot•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 12 points in win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...