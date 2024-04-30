Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 24 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 40 minutes during Monday's 97-89 win over the Pelicans in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled with his shooting touch in this one, but he crashed the boards for a series-high 10 rebounds, marking his first double-double of the 2024 postseason. The Kentucky product appeared to tweak his ankle during Monday's matchup, but he was able to work through the issue on the Thunder bench and eventually returned to lead his team to a series-clinching victory. "Just tweaked it," said head coach Mark Daigneault on Gilgeous-Alexander's ankle injury. "Obviously good enough to go back into the game. He'll need treatment. These next couple days will really help him. Obviously didn't impact his availability in tonight's game, nor should it moving forward."