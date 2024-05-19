Gilgeous-Alexander ended Saturday's 117-116 loss to Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 36 points (14-25 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 43 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to get the Thunder over the line Saturday, pouring in a game-high 36 points. While he ultimately fell short of his goal, enough can't be said about how good he was this season. The Thunder are just starting their journey and with so many draft picks to work with, there is scope for them to improve their roster sooner rather than later. Despite the disappointment, Gilgeous-Alexander is poised to continue his ascension and will likely be in the MVP discussion again next season.