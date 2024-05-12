Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 31 points (10-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 105-101 loss to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his run of stellar production in the Game 3 loss. The All-Star averaged a stunning 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists over six playoff games heading into Saturday's contest, making him one of the league's most prolific postseason contributors. His most noticeable stat of the evening was a career-high five blocked shots. Prior to Saturday, the guard had recorded four swats three times in his pro career.