Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 34 points (14-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 100-96 victory over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite dealing with one of the best backcourt combos in the NBA in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver outstanding numbers every time he steps into the hardwood. He surpassed the 30-point threshold in just one of the four games in the opening-round series against the Pelicans, but he's been asked to do more this time around, and he's now on a run of three straight outings with 30-plus points. He's averaging 31.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game in the series against Dallas, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday at Paycom Center.