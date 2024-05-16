Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 30 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 104-92 loss to Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Whether the Thunder struggle offensively or not, Gilgeous-Alexander will always get the job done. Unfortunately, he couldn't do everything on his own Wednesday, and he came up short of carrying OKC to a Game 5 victory despite filling out the stat sheet admirably. With the Thunder's back against the wall, Gilgeous-Alexander will need to be at his best on Saturday, as the Thunder will aim to avoid an early playoff exit on the road in Game 6. The star floor general is averaging 31.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in the current series against Dallas while riding a four-game streak of appearances with 30 or more points.