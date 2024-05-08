Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-95 win over Dallas in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander fell agonizingly short of his first career playoff triple-double, guiding the Thunder to an emphatic Game 1 victory. While this was a close contest for the first three quarters, Oklahoma City took over late, led by the MVP candidate. He will look to build on this performance when the two teams clash again Thursday.