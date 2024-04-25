Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points (13-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-92 victory over the Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Thunder secured a statement win in Game 2 of the series, and Gilgeous-Alexander was absolutely dominant en route to his first 30-point effort since April 9, when he exploded for 40 points in a win over the Kings. Gilgeous-Alexander should lead the Thunder in Game 3 on Saturday, and he's having an excellent series so far, shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep in the first two games against New Orleans.