Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 28 points (11-24 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes during Sunday's 94-92 victory over New Orleans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander looked a bit off at times and wasn't as dominant as he's been in previous games, but the star floor general came through when the team needed him the most, and an off-balance shot in the dying stages of the fourth quarter would prove to be the game-winner for a Thunder team that had to work harder than expected to get past New Orleans. Gilgeous-Alexander was massive during the regular season and was named a finalist for the MVP Award on Sunday, so he's expected to continue leading the way for the Thunder in this series. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at Paycom Center.