Gilgeous-Alexander closed Wednesday's 127-89 win over San Antonio with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes.

The 25-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as OKC cruised to an easy win over a shorthanded Spurs squad. Gilgeous-Alexander has looked like his usual self in two games since returning from a quadricep strain, and with the Thunder still trying to topple the Nuggets and claim the top seed in the Western Conference, expect him to see heavy usage over the final two games of the regular season.