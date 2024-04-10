Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 40 points (11-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 16-20 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the past four games due to a quad injury but returned in style to lead the Thunder to their 54th win of the campaign. This was Gilgeous-Alexander's sixth game of the season with at least 40 points, and it's safe to say he was operating at 100 percent versus Sacramento.