Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes in the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a solid all-around stat line in Friday's loss, producing healthy totals across the board. He's been on an offensive hot streak recently, hitting 20 points for the fourth time in his last five games.