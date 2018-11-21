Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 loss to the Wizards.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a little bit of everything, including a career high in steals. The rookie has not been immune to inconsistent play, but he has scored at least 16 points in five of the last seven games while earning the starting point guard job on a team with no shortage of veteran depth at the position.