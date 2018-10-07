Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 12 points (6-13 FG), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 20 minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make a strong impression during the exhibition slate, as he's now posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts to open up preseason. The 2018 first-round pick has been on fire from the field, draining 14 of 27 attempts over that span. His consistently impressive play increasingly lends credence to the notion that he'll make a solid impact during his rookie campaign.