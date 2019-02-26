Gilgeous-Alexander was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and added just two rebounds and two steals across 17 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

The rookie's yo-yo season continued Monday, as he was blanked on the scoreboard for the second time in his career. Gilgeous-Alexander has now gone 0-for-13 from the floor over his last two games, and 1-for-17 across his last three games overall. That's led to a grand total of just seven points for Gilgeous-Alexander during that span, following four-game stretch of double-digit scoring tallies. The 20-year-old has experienced his share of peaks and valleys in his first NBA campaign, and he'll look to emerge from his current slump against the Jazz on Wednesday.

