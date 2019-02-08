Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Stock on upswing
Gilgeous-Alexander posted eight points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes Thursday in the Clippers' 116-92 loss to the Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander's stat line wasn't outstanding by any means, but the rookie's fantasy stock nonetheless looks to be on the upswing after the team moved a high-usage player in Tobias Harris and another guard in Avery Bradley prior to Thursday's trade deadline. Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell are still on hand to shoulder most of the scoring burden, but there should be room for Gilgeous-Alexander to earn more minutes and take on a larger share of the offensive pie.
