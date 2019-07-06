Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari will be traded to the Thunder from the Clippers along with five draft picks in exchange for Paul George, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in a productive rookie campaign, averaging 10.8 points (on 47.6 percent shooting), 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals while logging 73 starts. He'll continue to have a high profile next to Russell Westbrook but his role may change.