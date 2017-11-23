Clippers' Wesley Johnson: Johnson drops 24 points on Atlanta

Johnson scored 24 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 3PT) in a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday,.

Johnson has been sneaky good since Danilo Gallinari went down, as he's taken the starting small forward role by the ears. Over his last four games, Johnson is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. The most important stat is the fact that he's playing nearly 34 minutes per game in that four-game span. If he's going to play that much, Johnson will remain fantasy relevant with his defensive statistics alone.