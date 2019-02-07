Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Dished to Wizards
Johnson was traded from the Pelicans to the Wizards on Thursday in exchange for Markeiff Morris (neck) and a 2023 second-round pick, David Aldridge of The Athletic reports.
Johnson has appeared in just nine games since the beginning of December, so it's no surprise to see him moved. While his role with the Wizards remains undetermined, Johnson doesn't figure to hold any fantasy value even with consistent run, as he averaged just 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds across 14.5 minutes with the Pelicans before being traded.
