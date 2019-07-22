Johnson signed a one-year contract Monday with Greek club Panathinaikos, Eurohoops.net reports.

After being waived by the Wizards in April, Johnson found a light market for his services this offseason and will look to keep his career going overseas. The 32-year-old, who averaged 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 triples in 14.1 minutes per game across 38 appearances between Washington and New Orleans in 2018-19, could resurface in the NBA if he impresses with the Greek club.