Johnson will be available to play Friday against Cleveland.

After being acquired from New Orleans on Thursday, Johnson will reportedly be able to participate in the Wizards' contest against the Cavaliers on Friday if given the chance. It's unknown currently what role Johnson will serve with the Wizards though, but nevertheless, the Syracuse product doesn't hold any fantasy value since he's averaging a mere 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.

