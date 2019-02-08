Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Available to play Friday
Johnson will be available to play Friday against Cleveland.
After being acquired from New Orleans on Thursday, Johnson will reportedly be able to participate in the Wizards' contest against the Cavaliers on Friday if given the chance. It's unknown currently what role Johnson will serve with the Wizards though, but nevertheless, the Syracuse product doesn't hold any fantasy value since he's averaging a mere 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Dished to Wizards•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Yet to play in January•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Scoreless in seven minutes•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Likely to move into starting five Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Starting Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...