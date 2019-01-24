Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Yet to play in January
Johnson (coach's decision) failed to leave the bench Wednesday in the Pelicans' 98-94 loss to the Pistons.
It's far from surprising Johnson didn't play any minutes in a closely-contested game, as the veteran forward has struggled to see action even in blowouts these days. In fact, Johnson has yet to play at all in January and has just seven of New Orleans' last 25 games. Johnson's odds of cracking the rotation will increase Thursday in Oklahoma City with Nikola Mirotic (calf) and E'Twaun Moore (rest) joining Anthony Davis (finger) in street clothes, though it remains unwise to bet on him logging significant run.
